Tonight’s UNC basketball game vs. Miami has been postponed

The ACC announced North Carolina’s game against Miami scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday is postponed.

According to the release from the league, both schools mutually made the decision not to play. The league did not say whether any player tested positive for COVID-19 after their respective games on Saturday.

“The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today,” a release from the ACC said. “Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

A video from a social gathering late Saturday night showed UNC forwards Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot present without masks around about 10 other people, who were also maskless. UNC coach Roy Williams was expected to address that situation following Monday night’s game.

The Hurricanes made the trip to Chapel Hill on Sunday after Saturday’s 80-76 home loss to Virginia Tech in overtime.

This marks the third ACC game the Tar Heels have had postponed this season. The first two were due to COVID-19 protocols that shut down their opponents — their Jan. 2 game at home against Syracuse, and Jan. 9 game at home against Clemson. The league moved up a scheduled Jan. 30 visit from Notre Dame to fill in for the Orange postponement.

UNC director of athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a statement: “We are disappointed that tonight’s game against Miami is postponed and hope that every effort will be made to re-schedule the game.”