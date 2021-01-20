Wolfpack assistant football coach McDonald leaves for Illinois

N.C. State co-offensive coordinators George McDonald, left, and Des Kitchings talks during warmups before N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 30, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s football staff is losing a coach.

George McDonald, who spent six seasons with the Pack, has joined the Illinois staff as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach on Bret Bielema’s new Illini staff, it was announced Wednesday.

McDonald, 44, is a former Illini wide receiver and four-year letter winner who also starred for Illinois in track.

McDonald was named co-offensive coordinator with the Wolfpack for the 2019 season, but head coach Dave Doeren brought in Tim Beck as offensive coordinator in 2020.

McDonald, who came to NCSU from Syracuse, also served the Pack’s assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Doeren during his six seasons.