ACC Photo gallery from NC State’s game against Miami By Ethan Hyman January 09, 2021 01:17 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15), Jericole Hellems (4) and Miami’s Matt Cross (33) fight for a rebound during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) pulls in the rebound from Miami’s Elijah Olaniyi (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Miami’s Harlond Beverly (5) steals the ball from N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Miami’s Harlond Beverly (5) blocks the shot by N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Miami’s Isaiah Wong (2) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) drives by Miami’s Matt Cross (33) and saiah Wong (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
Comments