UNC’s basketball game against Clemson postponed, game against Syracuse rescheduled

North Carolina’s matchup with No. 19 Clemson scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID tests within the Tigers program, the ACC announced on Friday. However, the Tar Heels game against Syracuse has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The game against the Orange was originally supposed to be played on on Jan. 2, but was postponed due to positive tests on their previous opponent, Buffalo. The Heels’ game with Clemson does not have a new date yet, although they have a road game set for Feb. 2.

Carolina (7-4, 2-2 ACC) has won its last two games in last-second fashion. Leaky Black’s driving basket with nine seconds left lifted UNC to a 66-65 win over Notre Dame. Andrew Platek’s baseline floater with 3.6 seconds left helped the Heels beat Miami 67-65 on Tuesday.

After its game with Syracuse, Carolina will play Jan. 16 at No. 25 Florida State. The potential to schedule on the fly remains high, as their game against the Irish was put together only 48 hours before tipoff after Notre Dame had its originally scheduled game at Pittsburgh postponed.