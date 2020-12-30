Clemson offensive coordinator in COVID protocol, will miss playoff game

Clemson has long had a plan in place in case Dabo Swinney or one of his coordinators misses a game for COVID-19 reasons.

The plan was kept in “a glass case,” Swinney said. The glass is now shattered.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will miss the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State due to COVID-19 protocol, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott did not travel with the team, which was set to land in New Orleans at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Tiger Illustrated reported that Elliott has tested positive for COVID, but the school did not confirm that. Elliott met with the media virtually on Monday to preview the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson had coronavirus testing Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Wednesday’s travel day. They will not test again this week before Friday’s game.

The school didn’t immediately say how long Elliott will be out or if he could return should Clemson advance to the national championship game, which will be Jan. 11 in Miami.

Clemson also did not announce if any other player or coach would miss the game because of COVID protocol, which encompasses positive tests and their close contacts. The team typically releases a report on gameday, a few hours before kickoff, that lists who is unavailable. Players could be out for such reasons as COVID protocol or an injury.

In addition to serving as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Elliott is also the running backs coach. Star tailback Travis Etienne did travel with the team, according to pictures posted Wednesday afternoon on the Clemson football Twitter page.

The loss of Elliott is big for a Clemson team fighting to get back in the national championship after falling short in the title game against LSU last year. Elliott is widely regarded as one of the best offensive coordinators in the country. He won the Broyles Award given to the best assistant coach in college football in 2016.

Elliott has been on staff at Clemson since 2011, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Tigers since 2015.

With Elliott out, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will likely take over play-calling duties. Head coach Dabo Swinney could also be more involved in offensive play calling. Streeter has been on staff at Clemson since 2015. He was initially hired as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach when Jeff Scott left to coach USF last December.

While Elliott will not coach in the Sugar Bowl, the good news for Clemson is that he was able to take part in most of the game planning. Elliott met with the media Monday afternoon, meaning a positive result would’ve come from Tuesday’s or Wednesday’s testing.

Clemson vs Ohio State

Who: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

Where: Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

When: 8 p.m. Friday

TV: ESPN