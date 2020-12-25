Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Duke women’s basketball program ends its season due to coronavirus concerns

Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson during the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson during the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP
Durham

Duke women’s basketball is opting out for the remainder of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The News & Observer on Friday.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press, citing a source with direct knowledge of the decision.

The program has been on pause since Dec. 16, when it announced two positive COVID-19 tests among its traveling party. The positive cases were discovered following Duke’s 73-49 loss to Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 9.

After the Louisville game, Duke coach Kara Lawson was asked about the pandemic, saying “I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it.”

Two days later, the ACC announced Louisville’s scheduled game with North Carolina was postponed due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville’s team.

The following day, on Dec. 12, the ACC called off Duke’s game at Miami because of contact tracing at Duke, not due to any positive cases. Four days later, the program announced a temporary pause because of the two positive cases. Games with Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington had been postponed this month.

Duke started the season with three wins before suffering the loss to Louisville in is ACC opener.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

