Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte

Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_02.JPG
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_01.JPG
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney takes photographs of Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_04.JPG
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_07.JPG
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_06.JPG
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_14.JPG
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_09.JPG
The Clemson Tigers quarterback corp prays in an end zone prior to warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_10.JPG
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_12.JPG
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence glances up at the Jumbotron at Bank of America Stadium while warming up on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_13.JPG
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence smiles after speaking with a coach while warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_16.JPG
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book blows on his hand to keep warm at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_ACC_CHAMPIONSHIP_CLEMSON_ND_18.JPG
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, hugs wide receiver Amari Rodgers, right, during a warmup at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service