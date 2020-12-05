Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Clemson knocks out Va Tech, punches ticket to Notre Dame rematch in ACC title game

Blacksburg, Va.

In 1995, the Carolina Panthers played home games at Clemson during their inaugural season while their stadium in Charlotte was still being completed.

Twenty-five years later it is Charlotte that is becoming a second home for Clemson.

The Tigers beat Virginia Tech 45-10 Saturday night in Blacksburg, clinching a spot in the ACC title game for the sixth consecutive year. This will be the fifth time in the six games that Clemson will try to clinch the ACC championship in Charlotte. The game was played in Orlando in 2016.

Clemson will face Notre Dame in the ACC title game in a rematch of a game that was played Nov. 7 in South Bend. Notre Dame won that game 47-40 in double overtime. Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence that night.

The winner of the ACC title game will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. If Notre Dame loses, the Irish are expected to still be in the mix.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Where: ACC Championship Game

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

TV: ABC

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019.
