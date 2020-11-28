Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

NC State-Syracuse live blog: Bailey Hockman turns the ball over at the 1

RALEIGH

NC State looks to win its third straight game and second in a row against Syracuse. The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3) is coming off its second win over a ranked opponent. The Orange (1-8, 1-7) is riding a six-game losing streak. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Wolfpack turnover: NC State 14, Syracuse 7

Bailey Hockman looked like he scored a touchdown, but fumbled the ball out the back of the endzone for a touch back, giving the ball back to Syracuse.

Bam Knight TD run: NC State 7, Syracuse 0

Bam Knight scored his 8th rushing touchdown of the season, scoring from 7-yards away to put N.C. State up 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolfpack covered 80 yards in nine plays.

Trebor Pena TD return: NC State 7, Syracuse 7

Syracuse answered the Bam Knight touchdown as the Orange returned a kickoff return for a score for the first time in nine seasons. Trebor Pena scored on a 98-yard return, the first kickoff return for a score for Syracuse since they joined the ACC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service