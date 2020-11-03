NC State athletes could have taken Election Day off. Instead, they worked at food bank

N.C. State gave a new meaning to “hands-in-the-dirt” program.

Election Day on Tuesday was a rare off day for all of the Wolfpack athletes. They got a break from practice and the students were encouraged to go to the polls and vote. Those who voted early took advantage that time to get some rest, while others used a few hours of their day to give back to the community.

More than a dozen N.C. State athletes took the trip down Capital Blvd. to volunteer at the N.C. Food Bank.

Athletes from various sports got down and dirty and did everything from putting plants in the ground, to sorting out boxes of food to getting rocks out of the soil to make way for extra greenery.

Lourdes Vinueza, Demonstration Garden Coordinator for the food bank, didn’t even know she was getting any volunteers Tuesday morning. She had done much of the work herself since taking the project over last spring. She was pleasantly surprised when she saw athletes dressed in red and black show up to assist with much of the manual labor.

“Today is perfect because it’s a beautiful day,” Vinueza. “I am very thankful that they came here. Oh my God, they are so strong and I have such hard work (to be done). I needed people strong to do that. It’s fantastic.”

Working closely behind Vinueza as she spoke were football players Trenton Gill and Terrell Dawkins.

Gill, a junior punter, and Dawkins, a redshirt freshman defensive end, were removing rocks from the clay so Vinueza could use that area to plant more vegetables. With red clay covering their shoes and gloves on for digging in the dirt, it’s not an ideal way for a college student to speed their spare time. However, the duo knew how important it is to give back when they get a spare moment in their busy schedules.

“Coach (Dave) Doeren really encourages us to make the best of (today),” Gill said. “So we did.”

Gill wouldn’t say he has a green thumb, but he did work on a farm this summer, and this wasn’t his first venture into manual labor. Dawkins’ experience was limited to helping his mom with her garden in the past, but their work of disposing rocks wasn’t that complicated. It was a small work detail that will go a long way in assisting Vinueza, who was ecstatic to have the athletes come lend a hand for a couple of hours.

N.C. State football defensive end Terrell Dawkins volunteers at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Many N.C. State student-athletes, who had election day off, spent time Tuesday volunteering at the community and demonstration garden. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Election Day

The athletes were able to show up and dedicate their time because Election Day was also a day of service for the ones who already voted.

“We turned it into a day of not just voting,” Doeren said Monday, “but some of the guys wanted to get out into the community and help out.”

Gill, who is from Hillsborough, and Dawkins, who is from Concord, took care of their civic duties early.

“Just being able to volunteer … we don’t have many days off, so everyday I have during the week I try to look for something,” Gill said. “This was already set up, so it was perfect.”

Because of their schedule, and especially being in season, there is little time for volunteering for athletes like Gill and Dawkins, who have a game on Friday versus Miami. COVID-19 has also limited their volunteer opportunities this fall. Showing up to help others on Election Day felt like a natural transition.

“Voting, you’re putting your impact in the community,” Dawkins said. “Doing this is more of a labor version of helping out the community and having an impact.”

The NC Food Bank is a nonprofit that provides food to those facing hunger in 34 counties for the last 40 years. Vinueza said anyone can come to the bank to volunteer in the garden area, or inside the food bank, where other student-athletes put food into boxes to be distributed across the state.

The goal, according to Vinueza, is to encourage people to grow their own food at their homes. Tuesday’s test run by the athletes might show them that they have options other than going out and picking up food from a grocery store or restaurant.

Sirena Rowe, a two-time All-American swimmer, said everyone should be invested in their communities. As someone majoring in environmental science/agroecology & sustainable food systems, Rowe realizes the importance of food banks and to unplug.

“It feels good to take a break, not be on my phone, not doing school work,” Rowe said. “Just doing something for the good of the community.”

Between the election, social injustices, COVID and a tough season, Gill jumped at the chance to get his mind off it all.

“It’s good because you build up the good karma, too,” Gill said. “If you do something good for someone else, something good is probably going to happen to you.”