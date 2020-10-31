No. 1 Clemson rallies to fend off Boston College upset bid

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs after a catch near Boston College defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to rally for a 34-28 victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The top-ranked Tigers (7-0, 6-0), playing without Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence and three starters on defense, rallied behind freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

Uiagalelei, making his first career start, accounted for more than 350 yards and three scores.

Seniors Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers and Travis Etienne stepped up around Uiagalelei. Powell caught 11 passes for 105 yards. Etienne had more than 200 total yards and two scores. While Rodgers had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson’s defense, which allowed Boston College (4-3, 3-3) to march right down the field on its opening two drives, held the Eagles scoreless in the second half.

The win sets up a top-five showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame next week.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson at Notre Dame

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: NBC

Clemson vs Boston College scoring summary, stats

First Quarter

BC—Flowers 11 pass from Jurkovec (Boumerhi kick), 13:08.

CLE—Etienne 35 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 10:54.

BC—D.Bailey 2 run (Boumerhi kick), 8:41.

Second Quarter

BC—Bra.Sebastian 97 fumble return (Boumerhi kick), 12:14.

CLE—FG Potter 33, 8:44.

BC—Lewis 18 pass from Jurkovec (Boumerhi kick), 1:02.

CLE—FG Potter 50, :07.

Third Quarter

CLE—Uiagalelei 30 run (Potter kick), 11:38.

CLE—Rodgers 8 pass from Uiagalelei (run failed), 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

CLE—Etienne 17 run (kick failed), 11:34.

CLE—safety, 1:18.

First downs: Clemson 26-21

Clemson 26-21 Rush yards: Clemson 106-67

Clemson 106-67 Pass yards: Clemson 342-208

Clemson 342-208 Time of possession: Clemson 30:50 to 29:10

RUSHING—Boston College, Levy 10-40, D.Bailey 14-32, Flowers 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Jurkovec 8-(minus 8). Clemson, Etienne 20-84, Uiagalelei 6-25, Dixon 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Boston College, Grosel 1-1-0-4, Jurkovec 12-24-0-204. Clemson, Uiagalelei 30-41-0-342, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Boston College, Lewis 5-66, Flowers 3-63, Long 3-23, Gill 1-48, J.Galloway 1-8. Clemson, Powell 11-105, Etienne 7-140, Rodgers 7-66, E.Williams 2-24, Br.Spector 2-1, D.Allen 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.