Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be out this week against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed Thursday evening.

No. 1 Clemson is set to host Boston College on Saturday and will travel to No. 4 Notre Dame next weekend.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence entered this week a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. He has completed 71% of his passes this season for the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers. The Georgia native has thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He’s widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence met with the media via Zoom video Tuesday and was asked how Clemson and the QBs in particular have stayed safe in regards to COVID-19 this season.

“We do a good job here staying our social distance, six feet, in our meeting rooms wearing masks, all those things to where we’re not close contacts, we’re not around each other, so we couldn’t transmit the virus,” Lawrence said. “And we’re getting tested three times a week, so that helps. ... And then just being responsible as much as you can, trying to stay away from big groups outside of your bubble in the facility.”

With Lawrence out, backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to get the start against the Eagles. Uiagalelei is a true freshman who has appeared in five games this season.

The California native and former five-star recruit is 12-for-19 passing for 102 yards. He has also rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson players are tested Sunday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Lawrence released a statement in regards to his positive test Thursday night.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC. The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” Lawrence said. “I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”

Clemson BC football betting odds

The betting line for Clemson-Boston College was the Tigers by 31. It’s been taken off the board by some sportsbooks, meaning it can’t be bet, at least for the moment. The books could put up an adjusted line later on.

ACC COVID protocol: Will Trevor Lawrence play against Notre Dame?

At this point it is too early to tell.

Under ACC protocols adopted in August, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 has to isolate for at least 10 days from the “onset of symptoms/positive test” and at least one day since recovering from any symptoms, such as a fever or cough. (As of Thursday, the Clemson-Notre Dame game was nine days away.)

A player can exit isolation after 10 days if they have no symptoms. They must then go through an EKG and echocardiogram before being allowed to participate in activities.

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College, noon, ABC

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech