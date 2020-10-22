Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Duke quarterback Chris Katrenick opts out of remainder of 2020 season

Duke quarterback Chris Katrenick (15) scores on a 9-yard touchdown run past Virginia Tech defender Alan Tisdale (34) and Jaylen Griffin (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va.
Duke quarterback Chris Katrenick (15) scores on a 9-yard touchdown run past Virginia Tech defender Alan Tisdale (34) and Jaylen Griffin (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry AP

Duke quarterback Chris Katrenick will not play football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a personal circumstance, the school announced Thursday.

Katrenick, a redshirt junior from Algonquin, Ill., has played in one game this season, completing two of three passes for 40 yards in Duke’s loss at Virginia.

In eight career games, Katrenick has completed 10 of 28 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He had 15 rushes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

The Blue Devils went into the season with Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson, competing with Gunnar Holmberg and Katrenick at quarterback.

Duke has an open date this week and next plays Oct. 31 against Charlotte at Wallace Wade Stadium.

