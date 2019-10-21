Clemson makes the latest cut for top in-state basketball recruit

And then there were three for Dorman 6-foot-10 forward PJ Hall, the state’s top basketball prospect in the 2020 class. His plan all along was to make his decision before his senior season. With his decision not to visit Tennessee this past weekend and drop the Vols from his list, Hall has a final three of Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech.

He took junior and senior official visits to all three schools. He’s had in home visits with the three head coaches, and he’s had school visits from the three staffs. All that’s left is for Hall to make the call on the next step in his basketball career.

“Just trying to figure it out now, it’s about that time,” Hall said. “I’m talking with (Dorman) coach (Thomas) Ryan, talking with my family, praying about it every night. I’m just trying to figure out which school I feel like can help me. Whenever the day comes up, I’ll put it out there.”

Hall said he’s in touch with coaches from the three finalists every day. And each school has a connection with him. Clemson is the home-school, the state school for him, and the one he’s visited the most. Florida is where his sister plays volleyball and he and his family have visited often. And new Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, the former Wofford head coach, is very close to the family having coached his father at Wofford.

Hall has helped to lead Dorman to three consecutive 5A state championships.