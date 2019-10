ACC Watch NC State’s Dereon Seabron’s incredible dunk during Primetime with the Pack October 18, 2019 10:11 PM

Watch as NC State's Dereon Seabron makes an acrobatic dunk over teammates Chase Graham and Braxton Beverly during the Wolfpack's Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, October 18, 2019.