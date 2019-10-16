Clemson baseball releases schedule for 2020 season

Clemson head coach Monte Lee (18) and South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston meet with the Umpires. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019 GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE GWINN DAVIS

Clemson baseball released its schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday, a slate that features 34 homes game and 29 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

The Tigers will open the year with a three-game series against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 14-16.

The rivalry series with South Carolina will be renewed a couple of weeks later with the three-game series being held Feb. 28-March 1. Game 1 will be Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia. The neutral site matchup will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 at Segra Park in Columbia, the home of the Columbia Fireflies. A game time will be announced at a later date. Game 3 of the rivalry will be held Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson opens ACC play when it hosts Boston College March 6-8.

Other ACC home series include: Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Florida State.

The Tigers will play road ACC series at Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke and Miami.

Other highlights on the schedule include a trip to Coastal Carolina on March 17, hosting Coastal Carolina on March 24, a neutral site game against College of Charleston at Segra Park in Columbia on March 31, a game at Georgia on April 7 and hosting Georgia on April 21.

The ACC Tournament will be held May 19-24 in Charlotte, with the NCAA Tournament beginning May 29.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

2-14 Fri Liberty Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-15 Sat Liberty Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-16 Sun Liberty Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-18 Tue The Citadel Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-19 Wed Furman Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-21 Fri Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-22 Sat Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

2-23 Sun Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-25 Tue East Tennessee State Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-28 Fri at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

2-29 Sat South Carolina ©Columbia, S.C. TBA

3-1 Sun South Carolina Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

3-4 Wed College of Charleston Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

3-6 Fri * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

3-7 Sat * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

3-8 Sun * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

3-10 Tue Presbyterian College Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-11 Wed Winthrop Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-13 Fri * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 p.m.

3-14 Sat * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 4 p.m.

3-15 Sun * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 1 p.m.

3-17 Tue at Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-20 Fri * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 6 p.m.

3-21 Sat * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 3 p.m.

3-22 Sun * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 1 p.m.

3-24 Tue Coastal Carolina Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-27 Fri * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 7 p.m.

3-28 Sat * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

3-29 Sun * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

3-31 Tue College of Charleston @Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-3 Fri * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-4 Sat * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. 5 p.m.

4-5 Sun * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. Noon

4-7 Tue at Georgia Athens, Ga. 6 p.m.

4-10 Fri * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 6 p.m.

4-11 Sat * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

4-12 Sun * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

4-14 Tue at Furman ^Greenville, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-17 Fri * at Duke Durham, N.C. 6 p.m.

4-18 Sat * at Duke Durham, N.C. 1 p.m.

4-19 Sun * at Duke Durham, N.C. 1 p.m.

4-21 Tue Georgia Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-24 Fri * NC State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-25 Sat * NC State Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

4-26 Sun * NC State Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-2 Sat William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-2 Sat William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 5 p.m.

5-3 Sun William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-6 Wed Charleston Southern Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-8 Fri * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m.

5-9 Sat * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m.

5-10 Sun * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m.

5-12 Tue at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.

5-14 Thu * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-15 Fri * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-16 Sat * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m