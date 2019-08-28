The NCAA makes its final ruling on UNC cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly’s eligibility this season

UNC freshman cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly transferred from Auburn in April. He was cleared by the NCAA to play this season for the Tar Heels. UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

After months of waiting, North Carolina freshman cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he’s eligible to play for the 2019 season.

A spokesperson for the program confirmed the news.

The Tar Heels open their season against South Carolina on Saturday.

Kelly, a 6-1, 203-pound freshman, initially transferred to UNC from Auburn in April. The school applied for a waiver request with the NCAA in the spring so he could be eligible immediately but had to wait until Wednesday to find out the status.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kelly’s addition provides much-needed depth to a young secondary, which lost some key players from last year’s team. He’ll also likely be counted on early, as one of UNC’s starting cornerbacks, Patrice Rene, will be suspended for a half.

The ACC suspended him at the end of last season for his involvement in a fight at the end of the UNC’s game against N.C. State on Nov. 24, 2018.

Kelly initially enrolled at Auburn in January. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school at Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Va.

But he decided to transfer to UNC in April to be closer to home. He said he had to deal with personal matters involving the health of his mother and sister.

UNC’s coaching staff and his teammates had been vocal in their support of Kelly.

UNC defensive backs coach Dre Bly on Wednesday said Kelly is talented.

“He’s smart being an offensive player, so he can see a lot of things on the field,” Bly said. “He’s very versatile as a player. The minute he gets cleared to play, I can see him being excited and having a role somewhere on this team.”

When asked about Kelly’s situation on Monday, UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman smiled, choosing his words carefully.

“I think Cam Kelly is a good player,” Bateman said before the ruling was announced. “I hope he gets eligible. That would pep me up. But until that point, we’re handling it like we don’t think he’s going to be eligible.”

Lord, I pray tomorrow, you bless me with great news concerning my eligibility — Cam'Ron Kelly (@CamRonJKelly) August 27, 2019