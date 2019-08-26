UNC freshman Sam Howell to get the start against South Carolina

In their own words: Three quarterbacks vie for the starting position at North Carolina Cade Fortin, Jace Ruder and Sam Howell talk about the competition for the starting position on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Chapel Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cade Fortin, Jace Ruder and Sam Howell talk about the competition for the starting position on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell will officially start in its season-opener against South Carolina on Aug. 31.

The school released its unofficial depth chart Monday morning and listed Howell as the starter ahead of redshirt freshman Jace Ruder, who was also competing for the starting role. Redshirt freshman Cade Fortin, who entered the transfer portal last week, was not on the depth chart.

UNC coach Mack Brown said on 97.9 The Hill WCHL Monday morning that Fortin wants to try to start for another team.

Last week, Brown announced that Howell had emerged as the leader of the three quarterbacks for its starting role and would begin taking the majority of the practice snaps. For weeks, none of the three quarterbacks had separated themselves from the other until last week. Brown said Howell had been just a little more consistent than the others.

Howell, who is 6-1, 225 pounds, played for Sun Valley High School in Monroe. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and enrolled at UNC in January.

At Sun Valley, he set the state record for total yards with 17,036. He ranks second all-time in state history in career passing yards. In 2018, he was named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

“That’s what I came here to do,” Howell said earlier this month. “To be the starting quarterback.”

Brown also said that the coaching staff is looking for who will emerge as the third-string quarterback. That battle will likely come down between freshmen walk-ons Vincent Amendola and Donovan Brewington.