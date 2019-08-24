Clemson releases depth chart for opener against Georgia Tech

How Clemson is preparing for a new-look Georgia Tech team Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech

Clemson released its depth chart for the 2019 season on Saturday, five days before the Tigers face Georgia Tech in their season opener.

Clemson has 13 true freshmen on its depth chart: tight end Jaelyn Lay, receivers Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector and Frank Ladson Jr., quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro, linebackers Kane Patterson and Keith Maguire, cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth Jr., punter Aidan Swanson and kicker Jonathan Weitz.

Some other notes include: Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas still battling for the two starting defensive end spots, Tyler Davis being in the running for a starting spot at defensive tackle, and Joseph Ngata being a starting kickoff returner.

Here is a look at the full depth chart for top-ranked Clemson:

CLEMSON OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

CLEMSON DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata