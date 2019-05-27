Clemson baseball NCAA-bound with regional spot in SEC country

Clemson coach Monte Lee recaps win over Louisville Tigers earned a big victory against the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers earned a big victory against the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament

The Clemson baseball team is in the NCAA Tournament and is headed to Mississippi.

The Tigers are a No. 3 seed in the Oxford Regional. Ole Miss is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 seed Illinois, No. 3 seed Clemson and No. 4 seed Jacksonville State.

Clemson will face No. 2 seed Illinois in its opening game.

Oxford NCAA regional TV schedule

Ole Miss (37-25) vs. Jacksonville State (37-21) 8 pm Friday, ESPN3

Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19) 4 pm Friday, ESPNU

This is a developing story and will be updated.