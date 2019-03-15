Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore named NC Gatorade player of the year

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore has had one of the best high school basketball careers in N.C. history.
He ends it with (another) major award.
Friday, Moore, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior wing, was named N.C. high school player of the year by Gatorade.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence along with high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Past state winners include NBA stars like Karl-Anthony Towns (New Jersey, 2013 and ‘14), Chris Bosh (2002, Texas) and Jason Kidd. Recent N.C. winners include UNC point guard Coby White (2017, 2018), and the NBA’s Bam Adebayo (2016) and Dennis Smith (2015).
This season, Moore, a Duke signee, led the Chargers to a 28-3 record and a third straight appearance in the N.C. 3A Western Regional championship game, or state semifinal. Moore and the Chargers had won the previous two state championships. He averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals.
A two-time North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, Moore is ranked as the nation’s No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2019 by ESPN and has been selected to play in the McDonald’s and the Jordan Brand Classic All-American games.
Moore, who carries a 4.08 GPA, has volunteered locally on behalf of Drug Abuse Resistance Education as well as an anti-vaping initiative.
“Moore has seen all kinds of double teams and traps and he’s still put up big numbers this year,” said Andy Muse, head coach at Mount Tabor High. “He has great size, he can shoot the three ball and he knows how to get to the foul line. He’s also a very good defender and works hard at both ends of the court.”
