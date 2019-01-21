Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Va. Tech | January 21, 2019

North Carolina's Coby White (2) breaks to the basket between the Virginia Tech defense during the first half for two of his game high 27 points on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his team stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) shoots over Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) in the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) and Ahmed Hill (13) defend North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk in the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team in the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) chases down a Virginia Tech turnover to begin a fast break in the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break in the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 23 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk on a fast break in the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 23 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Tar Heels' a ten point lead in the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) defends Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede (3) in the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) celebrates with teammate Coby White (2) after a basket by White to give the Tar Heels a ten point lead over Virginia Tech during the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after a basket in the second half against Virginia Tech during the first half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a three point shot over Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw (42) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) defends Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) reacts after sinking a basket and drawing a foul in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his players on defense in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Seventh Woods (0) defend Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson (5) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three point shot over Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson (5) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket between Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) and Ty Outlaw (42) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) breaks to the basket for a dunk against Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson (5) in the second half on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's K.J. Smith (30) reacts after a dunk by Nassir Little (5) in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Fans react after a dunk by North Carolina's Nassir Little in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts after a three point basket in the second half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored 10 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) chest bumps Nassir Little (5) as Little comes out of the game after scoring 23 points in the Tar Heels' 103-82 victory on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after a basket by Walker Miller as the Tar Heels break the century mark in their 103-82 victory on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
