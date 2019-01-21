Coach K says not to expect Tre Jones to play for Duke at Pitt Tuesday night

Barring a dramatic improvement in his injured shoulder, Tre Jones will miss a second consecutive game for the Duke Blue Devils.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said the freshman point guard is doubtful to play Tuesday night when the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils play an ACC game at Pittsburgh.
“He’s not going to play unless something miraculous happens,” Krzyzewski said Monday.
Jones suffered a separation to the AC joint in his right shoulder during Duke’s 95-91 overtime loss to Syracuse on Jan. 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
After starting every Duke game this season, Jones was on the bench but not in uniform when the Blue Devils beat Virginia, 72-70, on Saturday night at Cameron.
When Jones was injured last week, it initially looked like an injury that could keep him out for several weeks or even the remainder of the season. But, even though Jones is likely to miss a second game in a row, Krzyzewski said Monday that’s not the case.
“He’s making really good progress, which is good because it looked like he might be out for most of the season, ” Krzyzewski said.
Jones averages 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He’s drawn praise as one of the nation’s top defensive players.
After playing Pittsburgh Tuesday night, the Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 in ACC) play Saturday at home with Georgia Tech before traveling to face Notre Dame on Jan. 28.
