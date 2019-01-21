Virginia Tech has one of the best offenses in the country. Can UNC protect home court?

Almost as soon as North Carolina returned from its road game in Miami on Saturday, the Tar Heels had to prepare for another ACC game on Monday.
The Tar Heels will be at home against No. 9 Virginia Tech (15-2, 4-1 ACC), which along with No. 13 UNC (14-4, 4-1), is tied for first place in the ACC standings.
The Hokies are one of the best offensive teams in the country. They are shooting 42 percent from 3 and 56.4 percent from 2. They have the seventh-most efficient offense in the country, according to kenpom.com, averaging 119.8 points per 100 possessions.
But the Hokies took a step back when they were destroyed by No. 4 Virginia 81-59 last Tuesday in what was supposed to be a matchup of two heavyweights. Since then, Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4) at home 87-71.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are riding a two-game winning streak, which includes an 85-76 win over Miami. In that game, the Tar Heels shot 55 percent from the floor overall, and 45 percent from 3. It was the first time the Tar Heels shot 50 percent or better since they beat Gonzaga 103-90 on Dec. 15.
UNC’s leading scorer, Cam Johnson, finished with 22 points and was 5-for-7 from behind the 3-point line.
The Tar Heels will likely have to shoot well again in order to keep pace with the Hokies.
“Virginia Tech’s got a good team,” senior forward Luke Maye, who had 14 points and nine rebounds on Saturday, said. “They got a lot of guys back from last year’s team, and they beat us (80-69) up there, and we got to come in ready to play. Protect our home court.
“We didn’t do that already once this year, and we’ve got to be ready to play.”
The Hokies are led by 6-5, 205-pound sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who averages 18.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is shooting 43 percent from 3 and 55 percent from the floor overall.
Here are the projected starting lineups for the two teams:
Virginia Tech (15-2, 4-1)
F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (6-10, 250): 13.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1 bpg
F/G Ty Outlaw (6-6, 220): 8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 50 percent from 3
G Ahmed Hill (6-5, 210): 12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg,
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6-5, 205): 18.3 ppg 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg
G Justin Robinson (6-2, 195): 12.8 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.6 rpg
North Carolina (14-4, 4-1)
F Garrison Brooks (6-9, 230): 8.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg
F Luke Maye (6-8, 240): 14.4 ppg, 10 rpg, 2.1 apg
F/G Cam Johnson (6-9, 210): 15.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.1 apg
G Kenny Williams (6-4, 185): 8.9 ppg, 4 apg, 3.3 rpg
G Coby White (6-5, 185): 14.2 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3 rpg
VT at UNC
Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Comments