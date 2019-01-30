NC State names Boo Corrigan as the new athletic director

N.C. State has named Boo Corrigan, athletic director at the U.S. Military Academy, as its next director of athletics, NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson announced Wednesday.
Corrigan, the son of former ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan, will succeed Debbie Yow, the Pack’s AD since 2010. He will begin the job at NCSU on May 1.
Corrigan will be formally introduced Thursday in a 10 a.m. press conference in Reynolds Coliseum that will be open to the public.
In eight years as the AD at West Point, Corrigan has helped Army surpass fundraising goals, upgraded facilities, added three varsity sports and created a new brand identity, NCSU said in its announcement. He was named the 2017 Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.
“With Debbie’s retirement as NC State’s athletics director, it was critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success we have enjoyed during her tenure,” Woodson said in a statement. “In Boo we have found a very successful leader who puts student-athletes first, builds strong relationships both internally and externally, and is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level. I could not be more excited about the future of NC State Athletics.”
Corrigan will head a program at NCSU that includes 23 teams, revenue of $86 million and more than 200 full-time employees.
“I am honored to be selected by Chancellor Woodson to lead N.C. State Athletics, and my family and I are thrilled to be part of the Wolfpack,” Corrigan said in a statement. “N.C State is a special institution with a long, proud athletic history and an incredible fan base. I’m excited to work with the university’s outstanding coaches, talented student-athletes and dedicated staff to build on the strong foundation developed over the last several years and look forward to moving NC State to even higher levels in all aspects of the student-athlete experience.”
Yow helped the Pack reach the top 25 in the Directors’ Cup, a competitive measure of college athletics programs, finishing 15th overall in 2017-
