NC State beats Clemson at the buzzer, 69-67, on Braxton Beverly’s game saving shot

N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly hit a running three pointer at the buzzer as N.C. State battled back from a six-point deficit in the final 35 seconds to defeat Clemson, 69-67.
Marcquise Reed missed two free throws and C.J. Bryce secured the rebound for the Wolfpack. Bryce pushed it ahead to Beverly, who hit the biggest shot of his career as the horn sounded. Reed missed four in a row to leave the door open for the Wolfpack.
The shot by Beverly gave him 12 points for the game.
Clyde Trapp, of Clemson hit one free throw with 35 seconds left, but the Tigers went 2-for-7 from the foul line the rest of the way. Beverly and the Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3) went a perfect 3-for-3 from the line, and got a jumper from Markell Johnson to pull to within one. After Reed missed his four free throw in the final 10 seconds, Braxton became a hero with the long three.
After trailing most of the second half, Clemson battled back to tie the game at 49 on a layup from Thomas. That capped off an 8-0 run by the Tigers, as N.C. State went on a 3:11 scoring drought. After a timeout, the Braxton Beverly missed a 3 from the corner, and Thomas gave Clemson its first lead of the second half, 51-49, after a layup with 6:24 remaining in the game. Beverly’s miss was the fifth in a row for the Wolfpack.
After another layup by the Tigers, C.J. Bryce missed a jumper from the top of the key, giving the ball back to Clemson, who turned it back over to the Wolfpack. Beverly ended the N.C. State scoring drought with a pair of field goals to make it a two-point game, 53-51, wit less than five minutes remaining.
Thomas answered on the other end, scoring a basket while drawing a foul on D.J. Funderburk. His free throw put Clemson up four. Markell Johnson hit a 3 to make it a one-point game, but State gave up another three-point play, this time to Reed. Torin Dorn knocked down a jumper to make it a one point game, 61-60, but Clemson, which dominated the offensive glass, got a second chance shot to make it 63-60. Another jumper by Reed with 51 seconds remaining proved to be the final nail in the coffin.
State led 30-24 at the break, after trailing by as many as five in a back and forth opening 20 minutes that looked like both teams were trying to find a groove.
The Tigers went cold right before the break, going 3:33 without a basket and four turnovers in the same span. At the first media timeout out the teams were a combined 4-15 from the floor.
One bright spot for the Pack was the return of Markell Johnson, who missed the last three games with an injury.
