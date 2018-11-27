How much will new North Carolina football coach Mack Brown make? Here are the details.

New North Carolina coach Mack Brown will make about $3.5 million a year, according to his contract.
The school announced that it had hired Brown on Tuesday, 21 years after he last coached at UNC.
Brown’s base salary will be $750,00 per year and $2 million in supplemental compensation. He will make $200,000 from Nike, and will get $50,000 in expenses per year. He will also get $500,000 per year in personal services from multimedia rights holder Learfield. His contract is for five years.
Brown will be tied as the 35th highest paid college football coach, according to the USA Today coaching database.
Brown, 67, coached 10 seasons at UNC from 1988 to 1997. During that span, he amassed a 69-46-1 record. From 1992 until 1997, Brown helped lead the Tar Heels to five consecutive bowl games. In his final year, the Tar Heels climbed to as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, and finished No. 6 overall.
Along with Brown’s salary, UNC will also pay former head coach Larry Fedora, who was fired on Sunday after seven years. Fedora was fired “without cause” and his contract runs until January 2023. Fedora’s buyout was a little more than $12 million. UNC will pay him about $3 million each year for the next four seasons.
The money will be paid for by the school’s Department of Athletics, the school said in a statement on Sunday.
Comments