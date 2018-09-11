NC State football game against West Virginia called off due to Hurricane Florence

NC State’s home football game against West Virginia on Saturday will not be played because of the threat of Hurricane Florence, the school announced Tuesday.
N.C. State has worked in partnership with university leadership, West Virginia University officials, the Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management personnel to arrive at a decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and all parties involved, the school said in a release.
Should the game be rescheduled or a replacement home game be scheduled, tickets for the West Virginia game will be valid, NCSU said.
If the game or a replacement home game is not viable, a refund will be offered to season ticketholders, the school said.
