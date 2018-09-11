UNC’s home game against UCF canceled as Hurricane Florence approaches

North Carolina’s football game against Central Florida has been canceled as Florence, a powerful Category Four hurricane, approaches the East Coast.
Hurricane Florence is expected to hit both the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts on Thursday. Winds were 130 miles per hour as of Tuesday morning. Florence is expected to bring about 5 to 10 inches of rain to the Triangle area, according to the National Hurricane Center.
UNC (0-2) and UCF (2-0) were supposed to play in Chapel Hill at noon. All tickets for the game that were purchased through Carolina Athletics will be automatically refunded. Ticketholders do not need to contact the UNC athletic ticket office or the Rams Club for a refund.
“We are disappointed for both teams and their fans,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a press release. “We wish UCF good luck the rest of the season and appreciate (athletics director) Danny White’s and (executive associate AD) David Hansen’s consultation and cooperation in making this decision. We look forward to our game at Kenan Stadium against Pitt on Sept. 22.”
The game could still be played at a later date.
These events were also canceled or postponed:
- Field Hockey – Friday’s game vs. Virginia and Sunday’s game vs. James Madison are postponed (re-scheduled dates to be announced);
- Men’s Soccer – Friday’s game at Duke postponed (date to be announced);
- Volleyball – Friday’s game vs. North Dakota State is cancelled; Sunday’s game at Duke is postponed (date to be announced);
- Women’s Tennis – weekend tournaments in Cary, N.C., and Williamsburg, Va., are cancelled
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Comments