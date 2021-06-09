Which NBA star could make most money by posting on Instagram? New report takes a look

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) is defended by Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Sure, we all know that NBA superstars make bank thanks to their top-notch, on-the-court skills: You have the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, who signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension in 2020. Then there’s Dallas Mavericks prodigy Luka Doncic, who hinted that he might be signing a supermax extension worth over $200 million this summer.

While we know a lot of the big names like James and Doncic don’t need to make any more dough, especially when it comes to posting on social media, it’s still interesting to learn how much they can earn per post off-the-court.

In a new report by Bookies.com, the website revealed the top 20 richest NBA Instagram stars and how much each could possibly earn with their posts.

“Exploring each player’s Instagram activity, a new report by Bookies.com has managed to uncover the top 20 performers,” the news release said. “Attributing a score to each of their number of followers, engagement rate and the media valuation of the worth of each post, Bookies.com reveals basketball’s biggest social earners.”

It should be no shock that the top earner is James himself, who constantly delights his 85 million followers with entertaining videos of his personal life, allowing fans to get a glimpse into his life outside the arena.

How much could he make per post? A whopping $342,640, according to the release.

Following James, but not quite on the King’s heels, is Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who could be making $136,579 per post.

Other stars on the list include Doncic (at No. 17 with $22,861), Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (No. 6 with $46,039) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 9 with $35,836).

Making some serious cash on Instagram is nothing original – the Kardashians have been doing it for years. Hopperhq.com releases its annual “Instagram Rich List,” which is a list composed of who makes the most money on Instagram per post from information based off internal data, agency rate cards and public information, MarketWatch reported.

In 2020, Hopperhq reported that the top earner was Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who makes $1.05 million per post, followed by Kylie Jenner at $986,000 per post.

Here is the entire NBA Rich List:

Rank Player (Top 20) Followers Cost Per Post 1 LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) 85,660,232 $342,640 2 Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) 34,144,886 $136,579 3 Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) 16,485.319 $65,941 4 Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 14,638,627 $58,554 5 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) 11,892,606 $47,570 6 James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) 11,509,836 $46,039 7 Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) 10,194,555 $40,778 8 Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans) 9,723,515 $38,894 9 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) 8,959,045 $35,836 10 Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 8,912,609 $35,650 11 Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) 8,907,862 $35,631 12 Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) 8,876,072 $36,504 13 Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) 7,439,862 $29,759 14 Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) 6,891,164 $27,565 15 Lamelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) 6,818,178 $27,273 16 Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) 6,133,991 $24,536 17 Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 5,715,319 $22,861 18 Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) 5,496,920 $21,130 19 J.R. Smith 5,282,456 $21,130 20 Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) 5,144,282 $20,577