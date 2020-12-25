Big money will be on the line in Myrtle Beach as this collegiate championship kicks off

Next week will bring a new year and new collegiate champs in Myrtle Beach.

For the third year in a row, the National College Cornhole Championship will be held in Myrtle Beach and nationally televised by ESPN networks. The top college and collegiate alumni teams will battle it out at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 in hopes of being crowned a champion and therefore earning some of the $50,000 in scholarship funds and booster club donations to be awarded.

“The National College Cornhole Championship crowns the best collegiate players and teams from around the country. It provides scholarship money to students and the open format allows for any size college to participate,” the ACL’s website reads.

Two portions of the championship will be broadcast by ESPN. On Dec. 31, the $10,000 ACL Pro/College Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 4 p.m., and the $25,000 College Doubles will be shown on ESPN at 2 p.m.

The event, which features singles and doubles tournaments, is put on by the American Cornhole League, and Allcornhole.com, Bush’s Best and Johnsonville (the event’s headliner) are the primary sponsors.

“The ACL encourages colleges to develop cornhole groups whether they be social, intramural or club sport,” the ACL’s website reads.

Rules, eligibility and the championship schedule can be found at https://www.iplayacl.com/college.

“The best part about cornhole for me is traveling all these places, meeting new people, experiencing these new environments and stuff,” 2018 co-champ Branson Oliver, who represented Jacksonville State with teammate Dustin Travis, told The Sun News during the 2019 tournament.