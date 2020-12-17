Former Coastal Carolina All-American running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dead at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro, an All-American running back at Coastal Carolina who was drafted by and played for the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL, died Wednesday at the age of 28.

Sports anchor Bruce Cunningham of Fox45 in Baltimore reports that a family member told him Taliaferro had a heart attack, and that a spokesperson with the York County Sheriff’s Office said Taliaferro was transported at about 3:30 p.m. to a hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he was pronounced dead.

Taliaferro played two seasons at Coastal in 2012-13 after attending a junior college and holds single-season school records with 1,729 yards on 276 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns in 2013. He played in the Senior Bowl and was the 2013 Big South Conference Football Offensive Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year encompassing all sports.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Baltimore and played three seasons with the Ravens before being released on Sept. 1, 2017. His best season in Baltimore was 2014, when he played in 13 games, rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards.

Taliaferro played briefly in 2018 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Former Coastal Carolina football star Lorenzo Taliaferro (center) is honored at halftime of the Chants’ game against South Carolina State in 2014. The Sun News file photo