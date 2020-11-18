Guidelines, capacities set for SC high school football championship games

The sites for the state football championships were announced earlier this month and now we know how many people will be able to attend next month’s games.

SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said during Wednesday’s executive committee meeting that around 1,850 will be able to attend the games at Spring Valley and around 2,000 at the games at Benedict College. The reduced capacity is because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

Singleton also said the 2A and 3A games will be at Spring Valley and Class A, 4A and 5A at Benedict. Each site will host a game Dec. 4 with Benedict hosting two games Dec. 5 and Spring Valley one. It is unclear which classes will play on which days. The stadium and parking lot will be cleared out between the two games at Benedict on Dec. 5.

Each championship finalist will get 700 tickets to sell.

SC Independent Schools Association is hosting its football championships this weekend at Charleston Southern with Class 3A on Friday and Class A and 2A on Saturday.

Singleton also talked about the sites for March basketball championships, which are typically held at Colonial Life Arena. This year’s games won’t be held there and Florence Center has offered to host the games, which would be likely spread over four days, according to Singleton.

Florence Center and Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville have typically hosted the Upper and Lower State championships but those games will likely be held at on-campus sites of one of the two teams, according to Singleton.

Notes

▪ The site of the SCHSL Competitive Cheerleading championships will be at the Florence Center next month. Singleton said the league is working on possibility of having fans in attendance.

▪ The SCHSL Executive Committee passed a motion to push back first game from baseball and softball season until March 15. Practice will still begin Feb. 1. Teams will have 12 extra practices after open season was canceled for spring sports.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

2020 S.C. FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Which teams play where are is yet to be determined

Spring Valley High School (Class 2A and 3A)

5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Benedict College (Class A, 4A, 5A)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec 5

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 5