Here’s why sports needs to say goodbye to all these ‘farewell tours’

If only Brett Favre were still around.
Yes, I said it, though I never thought I would.
Perhaps he would be the solution I’m looking for: a way to say farewell to sports “farewell tours.” They’re getting old, real old.
So in recent years these farewell tours became a thing. Ones that stick out most in my mind are those of New York Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
With the retire-or-not-retire Favre, this never could have happened.
But now you’ve got more guys announcing ahead of time, setting up the farewell tours. Much of the NBA season has focused on such goodbyes to the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and the Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki.
Welp, there’s a problem now. Dirk reportedly might not be retiring. That reminds me of two years ago when San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili was believed to be in his final season. Then he came back. But to his credit, he had not announced ahead of time; others simply were speculating.
But what really got me thinking about this was when C.C. Sabathia said the upcoming Major League Baseball season would be his last. In fact, he’s going to serve as an ESPN analyst during the year. Wait, what?
Will he get a farewell tour?
Does he deserve one? If he does, we’re opening this thing up way too wide (as if it isn’t already). Sabathia has had a solid career, so this isn’t to diss on him. However, where does it stop?
Are we going to do one for San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy too?
Enough. It’s gotten out of hand.
Are we not celebrating these guys enough during their whole careers that we need to make sure that last year is special? Get off it.
While I find it cute when Wade and the best player of other teams exchange jerseys after his last game against them, it’s getting old. Do we have to see those highlights?
That being said, it’s kind of crazy that Wade is retiring anyway. The dude can still play at a high level, albeit not the amount of minutes he used to. What if he ultimately changes his mind?
All these theatrics are pointless. If a guy is worth this much attention in his final season it’s safe to say he’ll be heading to the hall of fame, where he’ll surely be celebrated. Forever.
Please, sports, just say farewell to farewell tours.
