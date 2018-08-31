Fans panic, stadium cleared after gunshot rumor at Dutch Fork-Irmo football game

The Dutch Fork and Irmo football game was called Friday night when the stadium was cleared out after a report of gunshots that proved to be untrue, police said..
According to Richland County Sheriff’s Office, no shots were fired but video posted on social media showed students and fans running out of the stadium in the fourth quarter. The game was called in the fourth quarter with Dutch Fork defeating Irmo, 58-0.
“Irmo/Dutch Fork football game. No one shot! Despite the rumors no shots fired there,” Richland County Sheriff Department tweeted out.
