The scene of panic at Dutch Fork High football game Friday night

The Dutch Fork and Irmo football game was called Friday night in the fourth quarter when the stadium was cleared out after a rumor of a gun or gunshots. (Video courtesy of Will Volk)
By
Up Next
The Dutch Fork and Irmo football game was called Friday night in the fourth quarter when the stadium was cleared out after a rumor of a gun or gunshots. (Video courtesy of Will Volk)
By

Sports

Fans panic, stadium cleared after gunshot rumor at Dutch Fork-Irmo football game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 31, 2018 10:05 PM

The Dutch Fork and Irmo football game was called Friday night when the stadium was cleared out after a report of gunshots that proved to be untrue, police said..

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Office, no shots were fired but video posted on social media showed students and fans running out of the stadium in the fourth quarter. The game was called in the fourth quarter with Dutch Fork defeating Irmo, 58-0.

“Irmo/Dutch Fork football game. No one shot! Despite the rumors no shots fired there,” Richland County Sheriff Department tweeted out.

  Comments  