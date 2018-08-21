Money ball: Why is no one talking about paying Little League Baseball players?

Peachtree City, Georgia’s Jansen Kenty (16) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Houston, Texas’ Ethan Goldstein in the sixth inning during an elimination baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Georgia won 7-6, eliminating Texas.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar AP