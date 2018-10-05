This rock group’s ‘Greatest Hits’ album unlike others that come off as cheap

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Don Henley, left, and Glenn Frey of The Eagles perform on the “History of the Eagles” tour at the Forum in Los Angeles. The Eagles’ greatest hits album has surpassed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as the best-selling album of all-time. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) John Shearer John Shearer/Invision/AP