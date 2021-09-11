School masking mess a failure of government in fundamental role

In-person classes resumed today in Horry County Schools. While many teachers, parents and students expressed excitement at being back, some are concerned the the latest spike of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and what that might mean for the 2021-2022 school year. Aug. 11, 2021.

Public health and safety is a fundamental function of governance and South Carolina is failing miserably in protecting the health of school children from the ravaging coronavirus. Horry County Schools recorded 1,859 student cases less than a month into the new school year, compared to 1,777 cases in the 2020-21 year.

Five schools in Horry County are temporarily closed, and students instead must use distance learning, because of the spike in coronavirus cases. Quarantines are in effect for about 12,400 students and 248 staff members.

Just as many physicians and public health officials feared, children are being hit hard by COVID-19. Children under 12 cannot yet have the vaccine, and, for reasons which defy logic and reason, some parents seem not to understand – or care ‑ that not being vaccinated puts their children and others at risk.

MISGUIDED IDEAS

A puzzlement of the coronavirus pandemic is the number of people not vaccinated and refusing to wear masks for the protection of others. Conway residents showed that sentiment in a rally against face covering mandates and employers’ requirements to have the vaccine. “End Medical Tyranny” was the message on one sign.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Conway rally and others like it are related to such government failures as the S.C. General Assembly including in the state budget a proviso prohibiting school districts from having mask mandates. Gov. Henry McMaster has no problem with the proviso because it fits his lack of leadership on masking, especially in schools.

The governor, already running for reelection in 2022, has encouraged, ever-so-gently, having vaccinations. “If you’re going to have the vaccination, now is a good time to do that.” McMaster doesn’t want to offend people like those at the Conway rally, folks who have misguided ideas about mask mandates and vaccinations.

‘RIGHTS’ HAVE LIMITS

Some are at pains to say they are not against vaccinations or wearing face coverings, but don’t want to be told they must. The individual “freedom” or “liberty” or “right” argument is not unlimited. That’s fundamental to the rule of law.

Our freedom of speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, does not include yelling “FIRE” in a crowded theater when there is no fire.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Public health trumps individual rights. In a physician’s office, folks mask up to protect others as well as themselves. Health providers, airlines and employers have a responsibility to protect all the people they serve. You don’t want to wear a mask in the supermarket? Don’t go to the store, get it delivered.

The legislation and governor also approved S704 which requires five-day, in-person classroom instruction this 2021-22 school year. HCS superintendent Rick Maxey has told parents the law prevents the district from offering hybrid instruction, both in-class and distance learning, as was done last school year.

POLITICAL BRIARPATCH

Area state Sen. Greg Hembree of Little River says an existing state law gives the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control authority to overrule the no-masks proviso and the classroom instruction requirement.

Because the school mask proviso applies only to state funds, school boards need only to use federal or local money to enforce a mask mandate. “It’s not hard. It’s not really creative,” Hembree said. “They don’t want to be responsible.”

The DHEC board has the authority to “enforce or prescribe these preventative measures as may be needed to suppress or prevent the spread of [communicable or epidemic] diseases by proper quarantine or other measures of prevention, as may be necessary.” Instead of using its authority, the DHEC board called on the General Assembly to reconvene. It’s surely worth noting that the DHEC board members are appointed by the governor.

In recent weeks, Hembree has received hundreds of emails on masks in schools. He estimates four opinions wanting masks are offset by three not wanting them.

“It’s another political battlefield,” Hembree said, a briarpatch that could have been avoided.