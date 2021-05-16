Horry Council personal politicking not in best interest of public

The dais in Horry County Council chambers.

The personal, political tensions roiling the Horry County Council do not bode well for the ongoing governance of major areas of Horry County and the tens of thousands of residents in unincorporated areas like Carolina Forest, Little River and Socastee.

In unincorporated areas, county government and the council provide vital services, including law enforcement, fire protection, building and zoning regulation that municipal governments do in cities and towns.

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and member Dennis DiSabato are at the center of the kerfuffle. DiSabato (District 3, Forestbrook, part of Myrtle Beach) effectively ended a recent meeting before reaching an agenda items on “the county’s legal fees.” The item had been requested by member Al Allen (District 11, Aynor and western reaches of the county).

TRANSPARENCY ISSUE

Allen is no stranger to controversy, nor is the county attorney, Arrigo Carotti. At issue, according to Allen, is $1.25 million paid to outside attorneys over three years, and the current practice of not revealing the attorney fees because they are considered “attorney-client privilege.”

Gardner, an attorney, pointed out that the information may be shared via the Freedom of Information Act. Gardner, in an email, rebuked DiSabato for the motion to end the meeting.

“You are not the judge of what may or may not be discussed during a council meeting,” Gardner told DiSabato.

DiSabato took things to another level, challenging Gardner’s leadership: “… you have lost all control of this council and have failed to effectively lead this governing body since you were elected.” DiSabato also called for debate on a mosquito-spraying contract the county has with Allen Aviation, owned by Al and Shanda Allen.

‘CEASE AND DESIST’

The Allens have reported their income from the aviation company on state ethics forms. Al Allen pointed out the spraying contract was in effect before he was on the council, or his wife was elected to the school board.

DiSabato instructed the administrative staff to draft a proposed ordinance preventing such contracts with council members or county employees in the future. Allen fired back at DiSabato, “As to you making threats and accusations against a privately owned business and fellow Council member, I would ask that you ‘cease and desist’ immediately and request an apology …”

Council member Cam Crawford (District 6, Socastee area) also was in the email chain, writing he had “learned a particular council member” (Gardner) had talked with Carotti about his retirement plans “going on to express interest in his job.”

Gardner has had problems as chairman, from the day he took office in January 2019. His term is up Dec. 31, 2022, His leadership style probably is a factor in the tensions playing out among some of the council members.

ELECTION CONCERNS

The council chairman is elected countywide and other from 11 districts. Besides Gardner, Allen and five other members (Harold Worley, Bill Howard, Tyler Servant, Orton Bellamy, Johnny Vaught.) are in terms up for election in 2022.

Five members, including DiSabato and Crawford, were elected in 2020. Crawford had Republican primary opposition. The Horry County Republican Party has new leaders, which may give all officeholders in terms up in 2022 some concerns about primary opposition.

Whatever is causing the council tension, it must be set aside so the entire council can effectively focus on a budget for the new fiscal year and other important matters such as setting impact fees that could help deal with rapid growth.

Republicans in Washington, particularly U.S. representatives in the House, have plenty of ongoing animosity; Horry County Council members need to pay attention to business not personal politicking.