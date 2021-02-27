Republicans have solid, growing majorities in S.C. General Assembly

In presidential election years like 2020, media and public focus is on the campaigns for president and U.S. senators, away from the “down ballot” contests for legislative seats and other offices. On the national level, Democrats won the White House and both houses of Congress, albeit by slim margins, but in some state governments, Republicans strengthened their control.

So it was in South Carolina. Republicans gained five more seats in the General Assembly, giving them solid legislative majorities and the governorship, one of 22 Republican state government trifectas.

Republicans hold 81 of the 124 House seats, Democrats 43. In the Senate, Republicans hold 30 of the 46 seats, Democrats 16.

House terms are two years, like the U.S. Congress. S.C. Senate seats are four years, all 46 seats on the ballot in presidential election years. This differs from the U.S. Senate and some state legislatures which have classes of seats. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s term was up in 2020 and he was re-elected; Sen. Tim Scott’s term is one of the 34 seats up in 2022.

Nationally, Republicans hold 54% of the 7,383 legislative seats.

GOP TRIFECTA

Like many states, the S.C. gubernatorial election is in non-presidential or off years; Gov. Henry McMaster was elected in 2018. He was lieutenant governor and became governor when Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to be ambassador to the United Nations.

Having a state government trifecta (House, Senate, governorship) gave Republicans the political clout to create a controversial new “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban. Legislative leaders placed a priority on the abortion ban, notwithstanding concerns about constitutionality. McMaster signed the legislation and it was swiftly challenged.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued a temporary restraining order that blocks implementation of the restrictive law, asking the state’s deputy solicitor general: “How could you possibly square this legislation with Roe v. Wade?”

VIABILITY ISSUE

That landmark 1973 ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States is the target of opponents of abortion. Viability of the fetus is an issue with the new S.C. law which criminalizes most abortions after six weeks. That is before most women know they are pregnant, an attorney for Planned Parenthood told the judge.

Open carrying of guns is another controversial proposed on House Republican leaders’ agenda. Law enforcement officials, including Chief Mark Keel of the State Law Enforcement Division, have serious concerns about people wearing guns openly. Polling showed 65% of S.C. voters supported open carry with a permit ‑ by political party, 77% of Republicans, 43% of Democrats.

Priority on abortion and gun legislation, effectively means those are ahead of the state budget and reapportionment following the 2020 Census. Those are most important matters that must be done. In redrawing the 170 legislative districts, the legislative majorities will give Republicans an edge in making both the House and the Senate even more Republican, for the coming decade.

BIPARTISANSHIP

The state legislature is generally much less partisan than the Congress. The minority Democrats and majority Republicans work together on most matters. What choice, really, do Democratic representatives and senators have?

The Republican majorities in the S.C. House and Senate illustrate the consistent, growing strength of the GOP here, and the relative weakness of the state Democratic Party. There are Democratic strongholds, such as the congressional district represented by James Clyburn.

The rift between Trump loyalists and more traditional Republicans has had little impact, to date, on the political makeup of the General Assembly.

Future elections, perhaps beginning in 2022, will show if the S.C. Democratic Party has any chance of changing the Republican trifecta in Columbia.