S.C. House puts open carry gun bill ahead of domestic terrorism, other issues

Protecting or expanding our unique American liberties – freedom of speech, religion, gun ownership rights – should be on the minds of legislators considering new or revised laws along with protecting public health and safety.

Chief Mark Keel of the State Law Enforcement Division put these concerns in perspective in addressing a proposed expansion of gun rights. The S.C. House measure (H. 3094) “would allow trained concealed weapons permit holders to carry those guns in the open,” he said in an article by Maayan Schechter and John Monk of The State newspaper.

“I’m a Second Amendment guy. Nobody believes any stronger than I do in the right to bear arms,” Keel said. In South Carolina and other Second Amendment Central places, it is necessary to establish one’s bona fide on rights. The Sun News Editorial Board is there, make no mistake.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Keel has “great concerns” about public safety: “I wonder how it will be in the summer time when people are strolling down Ocean Boulevard on peak weekends wearing guns openly, not to mention people openly carrying during Harley Week or Memorial Week and crowded country music festivals where there’s alcohol involved.”

Open carry is a potential disaster for Grand Strand tourism. The timing, in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, is terrible. The primary House sponsor, Rep. Bobby Cox of Greenville, works for a gun company.

Open carry is problematic beyond public safety concerns. The House Republican Caucus has placed priority on legislation like H. 3094, the heartbeat abortion bill, and other “items where there are member consensus” priority, quoting House Majority of York.

OTHER ISSUES

For House Republicans, open carry and restricting abortion have priority over voting rights, the state budget, addressing domestic terrorism, and further COVID-19 matters. The General Assembly early on approved funding for vaccinations, and the Senate moved swiftly to confirm a new director of DHEC.

Many measures on voting rights are pending, including one giving legislators leeway to meddle with the nonpartisan State Election Commission. Domestic terrorism doesn’t seem to be on the legislative radar, and it should be, given the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump terrorists. The S.C. Statehouse has not been assaulted – no surprise in a red, Trump majority state – but legislators and others should understand domestic terrorists and other extremists are not confined to Michigan.

Second Amendment rights are not an issue in open carry vis-à-vis concealed carry. Some ardent gun proponents claim otherwise, just as some defenders of white supremacy groups cite “free speech” in legislative efforts to give law enforcement better tools in handling violent extremists.

CWP LAW ENOUGH

Keel and other law enforcement officials expressed concerns about open carry. “Our CWP [Concealed Weapons Permit] law is one of the best in the country, and we have not had problems with [S.C.’s 570,000] concealed weapons holders. But open carry creates a while new dynamic … as if we don’t have enough concerns with guns in our society right now.” Imagine a police officer dealing with someone waving a gun.

S.C. state representatives and senators should pay attention to Chief Keel and other law enforcement leaders. Open carry is much more than allowing “concealed carry holders to take off their coat,” as a National Rifle Association spokesman testified to a House panel.

Legislators do not operate in a vacuum. If they hear more from proponents of a measure, and less or little from opponents. ... proponents typically win. Unless the Senate stops the advance of H. 3094, people will openly carry guns where they should not.

Area elected officials and residents with concerns about open carry should let area legislators know. Public safety should be the House Republican Caucus priority.