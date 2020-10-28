Make no mistake about it: The fight to save Parris Island will go on beyond Nov. 3

For the people living in the Lowcountry, the importance of the Parris Island Marine Training Depot is almost too obvious to state.

Marines have been made here for more than a century and found the place to be indispensable in their service to our nation and glory in arms.

Our local economy benefits from almost 6,000 jobs and more than $700 million in economic activity generated by Parris Island. These wages and investments have long supported our region.

Republicans chose to act

Although obvious to us, the same is not true for the planners in Washington, D.C., or the progressive politicians in California. That is why nearly a month ago we woke up to the news that Parris Island could potentially face the chopping block.

When this bombshell hit our community, our politicians were faced with a choice: to act or to submit.

For our part the choice was clear.

That is why South Carolina Republicans, led by Congressman Ralph Norman and Congressman Joe Wilson, introduced a bill that would stop any funds from being used to close or plan to close our base.

In addition state Rep. Nancy Mace has gathered a coalition of South Carolina lawmakers willing to stand up for our military and the Lowcountry.

And on the campaign trail, state Rep. Mace, informed by her military legacy and Lowcountry values, is already a strong advocate for the 1st Congressional District.

The fight won’t end

We are writing to state unequivocally that this fight does not end on Nov. 3, and that we are committed to see it through to the end.

The fact is that the South Carolina delegation is known for its unflinching support for our military. That is why U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s pledge that the closure of Parris Island “ain’t gonna happen” carries real weight on Capitol Hill.

And without the leadership of Nancy Mace, this issue could have been buried in an election year when everyone is rushing to avoid responsibility.

The facts are clear

As with any political issue, there will always be two sides.

Indeed we are all entitled to our own view, but not to our own facts.

The facts of this case are simple:

▪ Gen. David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, has stated publicly that Parris Island risks closing, as first reported by the Military Times.

▪ This threat was caused by Amendment No. 43 to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which was offered by Democrat Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California and opposed by Congressman Wilson, who represents South Carolina’s 2nd District.

Unintended consequences

While some of the supporters of the amendment may not have foreseen this outcome, we should not be surprised by unintended consequences when lawmakers prioritize gender politics over national security.

Washington is not short of people who toe the party line; what we need are leaders who are always in the corner of their constituents.

For that we need real leadership in Washington that is not afraid to stand up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and willing to stand up for our military.

Congressman Ralph Norman represents the 5th District. Congressman Joe Wilson represents the 2nd District. State Rep. Nancy Mace represents District 99 and is the Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat.