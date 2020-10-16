Let us honor Officer Jacob Hancher’s legacy by pledging to stop domestic violence

The recent senseless murder of Officer Jacob Hancher was a gut punch for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the entire city staff and this community as a whole.

In a matter of seconds we lost a teammate who will be remembered for his infectious smile and great sense of humor — and for being someone with the heart of a true public servant.

The city team continues to extend our condolences and prayers to Jacob’s family.

And we thank the many residents and businesses of the entire Grand Strand community who reached out to comfort Jacob’s co-workers and joined in the remembrances and tributes for a life cut far, far too short.

As we work through our collective grief and sadness, let’s not forget the circumstances under which Jacob died.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officer Hancher lost his life, another Myrtle Beach officer was wounded and at least a half-dozen officers more put themselves in harm’s way to keep yet another woman from being victimized at the hands of a supposed loved one.

That selfless example of courage and commitment makes Jacob and all of these officers heroes.

It’s up to us

Domestic violence is not deterred by the number of officers on the street, the training of those officers or the technology and equipment that they have at their disposal.

Despite the full commitment of our law enforcement resources, the key to reducing the incidence of domestic violence lies within each of us.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It is up to the individual to determine that he or she will find nonviolent ways to disengage, de-escalate or otherwise vent the tension and anger that arises within the context of a relationship supposedly based on love and mutual respect.

It is also up to the individual to recognize the vicious and repetitious cycle of domestic violence when it occurs. If you are trapped in such a cycle, call the numbers below and ask for help.

We can get you and your children out of harm’s way.

Do not let your abuser, male or female, convince you it is your fault.

Or that you “deserve what you get.”

Get out today.

Get out before you become another of the 4 million Americans each year who experience physical harm at the hands of loved ones.

Let’s act

We are all our brothers’ keeper.

If you know this abuse is happening to a family member, friend or co-worker, don’t wait for someone else to act.

You can always call for help and officers like Jacob will be here to answer that call.

Resolve to change things

Most importantly do not be the model of the abuser — or the victim — for your children to emulate in the future.

Resolve to make sure that this tragedy stops.

Today.

You can get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

Take responsibility

Ironically the incident that took Officer Hancher’s life occurred in early October, and October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

At its Oct. 13th meeting City Council recognized this month with a proclamation and a presentation of what the city does to educate the public about the crime of domestic violence and the resources available to help victims.

The proclamation includes this pledge:

“I promise myself and current or future partners to maintain a relationship based on respect, equality, trust and honest communication, and that I will value my partner’s boundaries and not engage in any type of abuse, whether physical, emotional, sexual, financial or electronic.

“Further, if a member of my family or a friend or co-worker experiences abuse, I pledge to assist them by connecting them to helping resources. I pledge to remember, demonstrate and promote the fact that love is respect.”

Let’s honor Jacob’s sacrifice and his legacy by taking and living this pledge in our personal lives. As Police Chief Amy Prock reminds us, “Public safety is a shared responsibility.”

Remember Jacob

The City will provide the public education and support to assist you. But it is up to you to recognize that you can play the key role in reducing further tragedies.

Call us.

Please.

Remember Jacob.

We can help.

John Pedersen is the city manager of Myrtle Beach.