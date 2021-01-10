Nobody, especially conservatives, should excuse the Capitol riots

As an American and as a conservative watching the United States Capitol attacked and overrun on Wednesday afternoon makes me sick.

To me, conservatism is unwavering support of the rule of law and public safety. It is staunchly defending our constitutional right to assemble and protest peacefully, and our right to free speech. And true conservatives, for that matter all truly patriotic citizens, never tolerate violence, terrorism or destruction as an acceptable method of expressing political opinion or belief.

During the second half of 2020, we watched with concern as a number of American cities were overrun and even invaded by antifa and other violent mobs. Conservatives rightly and enthusiastically characterized this conduct as lawless criminal behavior and anarchy. Additionally, criticism was properly heaped upon community leaders who tolerated and even encouraged destruction of the private property of law-abiding citizens. Like many, I was disturbed to repeatedly hear the strained attempts to justify savage mob behavior through complex sociological mumbo-jumbo by media commentators and political pundits. The truth is, criminal conduct is criminal conduct — period.

Fast forward to January 6, 2021. Conservatives cannot excuse criminal conduct on this day simply because it was committed by people who voted for a Republican for President, any more than progressives can excuse criminal conduct committed in the name of progressive ideals. The mayhem, fear and destruction committed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., was inexcusable, was criminal and unpatriotic.

Thankfully the type of character on display in our Capitol on Wednesday is not who we are as a people in South Carolina. We are passionate, and sometimes we protest, but we don’t destroy. During my time in the Senate, I have watched scores of gatherings on the State House grounds. Sometimes groups are there to celebrate, sometimes to advocate, and sometimes to protest. Often the issues are controversial. Abortion, the Second Amendment, Black Lives Matter, the Confederate flag and a host of other sensitive issues are brought to our State House grounds. Yet I have never seen any violence, terror or destruction during these regular gatherings. This is not who we are.

Perhaps the most difficult period for our state in the last twenty years was the murder of Senator Clemente Pinckney and the Emanuel Nine on June 17, 2015, in Charleston and the aftermath that followed. Serving with Senator Pinckney in the Senate and personally knowing him gave this period a special harshness and nearness. After this horrific crime the nation wondered, “How will South Carolina react?” In one of the most powerful images I have ever watched, tens of thousands of South Carolinians gathered at the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge and peacefully marched across to Charleston in tribute to those that were murdered and their families. The families of the victims deserve great credit for this response and South Carolina showed our nation the better way to respond to hate, fear and violence. This is who we are and this is who we should continue to be.

One of the great miracles of our Republic has been the consistent, peaceful transfer of power since the first time it occurred in 1797 when President George Washington left office. Citizens do not have to be pleased with the outcome of an election but we must respect the will of our fellow American citizens. If unsatisfied with an election result, focus that energy on: 1) winning the next election, and 2) personally doing your part to make your community a better place to live.

From this darkness, may we all learn that destruction, violence and terror are never justified, and should not be tolerated, regardless of one’s political point of view.