No one enjoys wearing a mask, but SC residents can use them to protect each other

Wear a mask, save a life

To those who feel it unfair to make people wear masks if they don’t want to, you want freedom of choice? What about the people who want freedom from the virus? I am sure no one wants to continue to wear a mask, but let’s face it; it’s a must for protection. How would you feel if you gave a parent the virus and they took it home to their young child that’s under 12 and can’t get the vaccine? That child ends up in the hospital on a ventilator then dies. If that doesn’t hurt you, where is your heart? So please suck it up and wear your mask, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from getting this horrible virus, and I bet you will feel better about yourself because you may have saved a life.

- Jacqueline L. Blakey, Conway







Diplomacy key to avoid conflicts

The letter by Mr. Kovite “Afghanistan part of Bush legacy” in Sunday’s Sun News makes good points. The U.S. House has already passed the repeal of the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) with bipartisan support. The Senate will hopefully have a vote soon on S.J. Resolution 10, sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young. The Senate has 36 co-sponsors, but neither Senator Tim Scott nor Senator Lindsey Graham are on the list. Both need to weigh in on this now. S.J. Res 10 is common sense legislation that would help the US redirect toward diplomacy and prevention of violent conflict, and away from approaches that cost South Carolina heavily in budget priorities, lives thrown into chaos and lives lost.

- Grace Gifford, Conway

Support health care funding

My grandmother succumbed to dementia just before the pandemic started to gain traction for the first time in the US. Like many others, it was a bittersweet goodbye that produced a range of emotions that ultimately had us counting our blessings that she did not understand everything the pandemic brought. There were easy times and difficult times in handling her care along the way. Every caretaker and family member that is affected by this disease is dealing with unique and challenging situations with only a small amount of help outside of the immediate family. Therefore, additional help is greatly needed by many.

We need Congress to support those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Currently, 95,000 people in our state live with the disease. This number is expected to rise to 120,000 by 2025. There are bills in congress right now that can help. Join me, and the Alzheimer’s Association, in asking Congressman Rice for his leadership on increasing all dementia research funding at the NIH. I also urge Senators Scott and Graham to join him.

- Wilson Stokes, Pawleys Island







No more hatred

First of all, think. Second, feel the message of the Golden Rule - Do unto others as you would have them do to you. Jesus was a liberal who loved all people. He shared food with the masses. He would have gently but forcefully agreed that BLACK LIVES MATTER. He cared for women’s rights. He cared for refugees. He would have asked people to wear masks to protect each other from the virus that has killed more than 650,000. He affirmed the Ten Commandments from the one that says “Thou shalt not kill” to “Honor thy father and mother.” So where does all this hate that is poisoning our nation come from? Why do some individuals, especially our politician, think it is okay to speak heinous lies which they know are lies? Why doesn’t common sense and truth matter anymore? Why do men who pretend to honor women, blatantly try to control women’s bodies and lives? Why did people say that President Biden was not in Delaware to meet the funeral plane carrying our brave soldiers home? We saw him and the first lady at the airport when the flag-draped coffins were brought off the plane.

How long must this hateful, irresponsible and un-American behavior persist and erode our values - the very democracy the rest of the world has envied?

- Nancy Larsen, Lugoff