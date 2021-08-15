COVID-19 spread worries parent as school starts

S.C. school districts offer parents limited choices for going virtual this year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Start of school worries

As a parent of an 8 and 10-year-old, I am deeply troubled about the start of school. No matter political or scientific views, I believe we can all agree that the safety of our children is paramount. Whether it is the prudent path or erring on the side of caution, I am asking our governor and legislature to institute elementary school safety precautions including masks for school children under the age of 12. Following DHEC recommendations for a short period of time seems reasonable until vaccines are approved for this age group. Once vaccines are available for 11-year-olds and younger, all parents can make individual choices for their own children.

- Claire Tidwell,Lexington

Lawsuit settlements too high

It was indeed tragic that three mental health patients died in Horry County Sheriff’s vans. Two died while being transported through Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters. A large lawsuit award of some $6 million went to the estate of Linda Green with her sister bringing the lawsuit. Something tells me some lawyer got rich. But suing the maker of the van’s cage for another million dollars? Gosh any more deep pockets? Shocked, they didn’t sue the manufacturer of the van. Don’t get me wrong, as all three who died should not have died, but financial compensation has gotten out of control. George Floyd’s estate got $27 million from that lawsuit. It’s gone just crazy. Justice should be served, but now our society is just going too far in the dark realm of greed.

- George J. Wilberg,Murrells Inlet







Listen to experts

Now is the time to put politics and partisanship aside and focus on the health of our children. As a President of the SC Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (representing over the 750 pediatricians in the state), I am asking you to contact your elected officials and urge them to reverse the law that forbids public schools from requiring masks.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is significantly more contagious than the original strain in circulation over the past school year. Many schools that have already started back are experiencing outbreaks. We must reinstate mask requirements for children in schools and allow school districts to act in the interest of maximum safety for children. Masking reduces that risk and vaccines reduce both risk and severity of illness. Children less than 12 cannot yet receive the vaccine, and about only 25% of those 12-18 are vaccinated. So why aren’t we doing everything we can to reduce their risks?

Masking in schools is now also urged by the top medical experts and scientists, but not our politicians.

Contact your local legislators. By working together, we can beat COVID.

- Robert Saul,Greenwood

Candidates should resist name calling

In an era where we should rightfully stand against bullying, victimization, name calling, and the misuse and abuse of social media as a smokescreen to be mean-spirited, I was disheartened to see that South Carolina State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod chose instead to use her political platform to share ugly and hurtful words. Tweeting: “Stupid is as stupid does…” in reference to Gov. McMaster of South Carolina.

Is this where we have come? Is this who we are? Instead of thoughtfully having meaningful discussion about the important issues, we instead succumb to name calling? In many ways, we are all tired of the unkindness. We are tired of the polarization and selective empathy and politicized mercy and compassion that has flooded our lives, communities and cities.

We always have the choice to step it up, rise higher, and with dignity present ourselves, our words, and our heart to the world. Sorry, but I will not, as her campaign encourages, “Join Mia to Help Build a Brighter Future for All South Carolinians” when she felt it acceptable to call anyone stupid because they have a different vision or viewpoint. And that is something I was taught in kindergarten.

- Jackie Morfesis,Charleston

Lost my vote

Thank you, Gov. McMaster and S.C. legislature for your “rational” approach to two important issues. Your response to COVID-19, preventing public schools from mandating masks, and your response to gun violence by passing the open-carry bill. It seems you are pandering to your power base of ignorance, rather than protecting the welfare of the citizens of S.C.

I have voted Republican for many years, but you can’t count on me in the next election.

- Lynda Day,Lexington