How does South Carolina get nowhere? Gerrymandering politicians choose their voters

Service to Charleston District is the constant goal

It is my honor and privilege to become the 89th Commanding Officer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. I am very excited about this tour and appreciate the trust and confidence the Army has bestowed upon me to serve South Carolinians for the next two years. I look forward to picking up where Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd left off and continuing to provide vital programs for this state and nation.

The Corps plays a crucial role in the growth and prosperity of South Carolina, which is seen through our work on the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening project, the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management study, the construction of Crab Bank, coastal resiliency, military construction, disaster response and our regulatory program, in addition to many others. I know I have my work cut out for me, but I am committed to the success of South Carolina and the well-being of its residents.

My team is made up of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists and leaders. This year marks the district’s 150th anniversary of service to the state and just as all those before us, we promise to continue delivering solutions today that will help create a better tomorrow.

I look forward to meeting our many partners across the state who help us solve the nation’s toughest engineering challenges. Please know my door is always open to those we serve.

- Lt. Col. Andrew C. Johannes, Commanding Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

The politicians continue to choose their voters

Why did 164 of 170 South Carolina incumbents win their reelection in 2020? It’s called gerrymandering.

In South Carolina, the Legislature creates the district lines after the census. Politicians want to keep their jobs. So with sophisticated data analysis, they create districts to ensure reelection. Generally, they just have to keep the current lines based upon previous decades of gerrymandering. In 2010, the South Carolina House determined that one criteria for setting district lines is to protect incumbents – they succeeded.

Gerrymandering:

▪ Decreases voter turnout. Why vote when only one candidate is on the ballot? In 2016, 70% of South Carolina state House races had only one candidate on the ballot.

▪ Reduces the number of candidates. Why run when incumbents always win?

▪ Promotes extreme positions, since candidates with no opposition are unaccountable to the voters. When debate occurs between opposing sides, the result is generally beneficial to society. It’s called democracy.

▪ Lessens compromise, and creates gridlock and bad government.

A better system is one like the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission created in Michigan in 2018 via a statewide referendum. There, 67% of voters realized that voters are less biased than self-serving politicians. But the South Carolina Constitution does not allow for statewide citizen’s initiatives.

- Brian Kasprzyk, Little River

Why say no to fresh Georgetown approaches?

At the July 15 Georgetown City Council meeting, candidates Jonathan Angner and Carol Jayroe were chastised for presenting an idea for saving taxpayer’s money. The two had proposed publicly that leaders and administrators of the the city Georgetown County should discuss some ideas that might lead to savings for all residents.

It’s important to remember that there are numerous services that the city and county have already consolidated such as 911 call management, emergency medical services, parks and recreation, tax billing and collection, landfill disposal of residential waste, and the joint use of the county detention center — all saving taxpayers money. So, in the past the city and county councils have agreed to these consolidations, which have worked well. Jonathan and Carol simply proposed that leaders open another dialogue about further consolidation to potentially save taxpayers more money.

A progressive, fiscally-responsible mayor would applaud the efforts to reduce costs in his city rather than dictating that such things should not be discussed in public unless he says so.

One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It’s indeed insane to think city government can continue with the same tired, worn-out policies and higher taxes, utilities and fees year after year and expect a growing, vibrant city where all residents and businesses can prosper.

Georgetown needs leaders who will embrace positive change and present fresh ideas to improve all of Georgetown.

Jim Clements, Georgetown

There’s no point to federal voting laws

I doubt any of you have read the Constitution, because if you had, you would know, voting is a states’ right, not a federal right. So why would you advocate for a law that would be challenged in the courts the day after it was passed? I think I know why, but I will refrain from suggesting that I know your agenda.

In future, do us all a favor: First inform yourself, then think it through, and then after, you may want to put pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard. But until you do, please refrain from giving us your very biased opinion.

- David Barsalou, Myrtle Beach