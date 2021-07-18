Vulgar names for shows just show how much the television wasteland has expanded

American homes don’t need a show called “Schitt’s Creek” broadcast into them. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Testing together gets classrooms back on track

South Carolina’s economy has taken a hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to power a stronger economic recovery, it will be critical for working parents in particular to get their children back in the classroom full-time. For that reason, South Carolina schools should implement a weekly pooled COVID-19 testing program that is helping other states fully reopen their schools and economies.

Pooled testing in K-12 schools essentially just means taking 10-15 minutes every week to test in the classroom setting, using self-administered swabs to collect samples from students, and then pooling samples together to be screened using just one test. This method has been successful in states across the country, helping keep schools open so parents can return to work and kids can keep learning.

South Carolina educators should push policymakers to enact a weekly pooled testing program for our schools so we can continue building back a stronger economy than before.

- Larry Kelley, Surfside Beach

How much more debased can television get?

I didn’t believe it until I saw it advertised: Netflix is now featuring all seasons of the record Emmy Award-winning show, “Schitt’s Creek.” Sex, violence and vulgarity had permeated the movie industry long ago, but I thought that television, at least, would retain some of what might be called “family values”, also known as decency.

AMC, not to be outdone in the race to the cellar, has come out with a new show titled “Kevin Can F**k Himself” on its AMC+ streaming service. I don’t know if this show will come to the network’s broadcast channel or when it would air — 2 a.m. would be my suggestion — but it would probably be shown at a time that teens and preteens can see it.

Sixty years ago, Newton Minow, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, described television as “a vast wasteland,” referring to the lack of substance in TV shows at the time. He should only have known how far TV would descend and its contribution to the coarsening of America.

- Jeffrey Kovite, Myrtle Beach

Business won’t recover if the people don’t

Gov. Henry McMaster attempting to stop health care employees from going door-to-door to promote getting vaccinated is an incredibly stupid action. The purpose of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is to execute practical public health policy free from partisan politics.

Vaccinations save lives. We continue to be last or first in so many rankings where we don’t want to be. If we want South Carolina businesses to recover to pre-pandemic levels, then you need to look no further than having a high vaccination rate in the state. However, remarks that the governor is making are what keeps businesses from wanting to locate in South Carolina — unless you consider luring JUUL here a success. Pathetic.

- Barry Myers. Irmo

Want good teachers? Then pay them

I recently read a quote by South Carolina House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, a York Republican. in The State. He said, “It’s difficult to hire and retain talent,” justifying the significant pay increases given to some state agency heads. (July 12, 1A, “List of top-paid state agency directors include three women”) The story should have been about recruiting and retaining our public school teachers.

South Carolina has long ranked near the bottom of the nation in quality education. Currently, we are 48th of 50. (Feb. 16, TheState.com, “SC continues to be one of the least-educated states in America, study shows”) Our schools cannot keep certified teachers. Many classes are taught by substitute teachers with the help of school bus drivers.

Our teachers are highly trained professionals, but the average teacher salary is $55,548 as of June 28, 2021. Five state agency directors, however, recently received significant pay increases. One such person received a 48% salary increase and now is being paid $265,000 annually.

If you are concerned about a student who is having trouble reading or comprehending what they read, remember: “It’s difficult to hire and retain talent.” Perhaps our well-paid state agency heads can spare time to help in our classrooms too.

- Elizabeth Jones, Columbia