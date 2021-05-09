Horry County needs to stop building in the swamp and increase min. building elevation

Flood-zone home elevations

Since 2015, Horry County Council approved building in the swamp with 500 new homes being constructed in the special flood hazard zone. Since that time, close to 4,000 families in Horry have experienced 6 flood events leading to over $100 million in damages.

Horry County Rising, a local group pushing for better flood protection, are advocating to increase the minimum building elevation to 3 ft. over high water levels. More than 40 years of claims proves that buildings at 3ft. above past flood levels suffer much less damage. The higher we go, the more we save. Less flood damages also equals less human suffering, less business disruption, quicker recovery and higher property values.

This vicious cycle of building in the swamp must stop or more families investing in Horry County will lose everything to floods.

This is why we are encouraging the voters of Horry to push this council to the 3 ft. elevation standard.

April O’Leary, Conway

Potholes

What is with the signs stating, “25 MPH — loose stones” on Cates Bay Road?

We have been waiting forever to have it paved, and these signs should be covered until they are ready. The potholes are getting larger.

Ed Koenig, Conway

The Empire Strikes Back

The Dark Side was very much an influence at the Horry County Council meeting. Tuesday was “May The Force Be With You” day. At the time of the meeting, Chapter Five of the Star Wars movies was airing on AMC. (The one where the bad guys wins). Before the adjournment, it appeared that there would be “A New Hope” for those in favor of the less-dense housing development. However, the dark side won that battle. Then obliterated the entire meeting. Chapter Six is “The Return of the Jedi.” If only Luke Skywalker could run for Horry County Council.

Vincent Lehotsky, Myrtle Beach

Gov. McMaster and masks in schools

When we think we’ve heard it all, along comes South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster, who delivers yet another blow to exercising good common sense, speaking logically and reasoning analytically. This time, the Governor has circulated a “hot-air” notion that the state’s public schools are now well-protected from the ill effects of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic; and, thus, should now discard any mask-wearing mandates.

Where in the world did he get such an ill-advised idea? Wait, I think I know. This guy is gearing up to run for another term as Governor, and he’s pandering to what he thinks is a voting block that might help him get re-elected. Why else would this career politician make such an irresponsible statement?

What’s “ridiculous” (and, yes, scary) is that he might actually believe that someone with any reasonable level of good common sense will buy into his “tell ‘em what they want to hear” politically-motivated nonsense. This voter definitely doesn’t!

Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach

Homeowners associations

I’ve learned since moving to the Myrtle Beach area less than 3 years ago that the homeowners associations (HOAs) pretty much rule over the majority of homeowners. However, to whom and where would a homeowner turn to if the HOA Board of Directors is out of control?

I understand homeowners can file complaints through the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs; they gather all complaints once a year and turn them over to the Governor/General Assembly by Jan. 31. Some homeowners may be wealthy enough to hire an attorney to fight for their rights. But where does a person, living on a strict budget, go for help?

HOA boards can cause havoc and grief; they can basically do what they want, without regard to the members. They can refuse to abide by the S.C. statutes and Articles of Incorporation. In a city/state where HOAs are so prevalent, it is sad that homeowners are basically forced to move out of their home or put up with abusive actions of the one group that should be working for them.

Vera Powers, Myrtle Beach