S.C.’s conservative medical marijuana bill should be passed to help our vulnerable

During this season of rebirth, I was disheartened to read the article written by the chief of SLED, Mark Keel, opposing Senate bill 150, which is now on the Senate floor awaiting a vote in Columbia. I respect Chief Keel and everything he has done to protect our communities, but am dismayed that he is misrepresenting this compassionate medical marijuana bill. A tightly regulated medical marijuana program should be lowest on what should be a long list of priorities.

S. 150 is a narrowly crafted, conservative bill. It does not allow smoking or raw cannabis, and it is limited to severe, debilitating medical conditions. Suffering patients should not risk the indignity and trauma of arrest. S. 150 would finally allow patients to access lab-tested cannabis safely. It would also give veterans and others with severe injuries and illnesses a less dangerous alternative to opiates. After six long years, we hope you agree the S.C. Compassionate Care Act deserves a vote on the floor. Now is South Carolina’s time to embrace positive change and to stand up for its vulnerable, not to live in fear.

Judy Ghanem, Murrells Inlet

Veganism

This year’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary My Octopus Teacher. The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species.

Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.

We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.

Miles Biggs, Myrtle Beach

For the People Act

The For The People Act (HR1) increases voting access, eliminates undisclosed donor funding, and ends gerrymandering.

The bill will allow early voting and make Election Day a holiday. Early voting is helpful for individuals with healthcare and childcare issues, and those unable to stand in long lines on Election Day. Making Election Day a holiday should enable easier access to voting for workers and students.

Opponents believe this bill is an attempt to revisit the Citizens United ruling and to impede states’ rights. The Citizens United ruling stated corporations and unions have the same first amendment rights as individuals. While state legislators may prescribe the times, places and manner of elections, “the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

Shortly, voting districts will be drawn for the next decade. In South Carolina, state legislators play a dominant role in this process, allowing gerrymandered districts and legislators to choose voters instead of the other way around. HR1 will end gerrymandering by having impartial committees oversee redistricting.

This bill enables more accessible voting, ensures elections are fair and ethical, and allows voters to choose legislators that will act in their interest. It should be passed.

Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

Worker shortage

Regarding recent articles about shortage of workers for the Spring Season, history will show until colleges let out for the summer, there has always been a shortage of workers. Didn’t just happen this year. It’s every year.

Glenda Stephens, Irmo

Transgender sports

Last week’s editorial made a big deal about transgender people and the proposed bill to ban transgender girls from competing against born females. Go check the state records of high school track and field in Connecticut: Close to 80% of the records are now held by what are genetically boys, so think about this a little. In a matter of one generation, you can kill women’s sports.

David Barsalou, Myrtle Beach